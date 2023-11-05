Bangladesh Women's team suffer 5-wicket defeat to Pakistan

Bangladesh Women's team made a woeful start to the three-match ODI series, tasting a five-wicket defeat to visiting Pakistan Women's team in the first match on Saturday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.The Tigresses, as it was adorably called, took the three-match T20 International series against the same opponent earlier by 2-1.But their hopes to bag the ODI series, which is the part of ICC Women's Championship, got an early setback, when they were bowled out for just 81 in 31.5 overs after electing to bat first.Only three batters could reach double digit mark with Fahima Khatun making highest 18. Ritu Moni scored 14 and captain Nigar Sultana Jotyadded 13.Sadia Iqbal was the most successful bowler for Pakistan with 4-13 while captain Nida Dar and Umm-e-Hani claimed three wickets apiece.Nida Dar stood tall in batting too, hitting 35 not out to help her side race to the victory in 24.5 overs as Pakistan put up 85-5. Aliya Riaz was the other notable contributor with 16.For Bangladesh, Nahida Aktar took 3-30 to raise the hope of an unlikely victory before Nida Dar played his part to lead the side to the victory.Nida Dar however was adjudged player of the match for her allround performance.The second match is on November 7 at the same venue. �BSS