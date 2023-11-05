Video
TEDxGulshan 2023 hears success stories from renowned individuals

Published : Sunday, 5 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Business Correspondent

TEDxGulshan 2023, an unforgettable journey into the world of innovation and equality, took center stage in Bangladesh capital on Saturday.

TED stands for Technology, Entertainment, Design and a TED conference is broader still, showcasing important research and ideas from all disciplines and exploring how they connect.

Under the theme "Innovation for Equality," this independently organized TED event with the aggregation of phenomenal speakers, leaving attendees inspired and proving their thoughts on a diverse range of topics.

The event featured 16 TEDx Talks that delved into groundbreaking ideas, challenging the status quo and setting new standards for transformative discussions. Attendees had the privilege of hearing from renowned speakers, each of whom brought their unique perspective.

Bangladesh Parliament Speaker Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury shared her remarkable journey to becoming the first female speaker of the country. Her story served as a shining example of how innovation and equality can be embraced in the public sector.
Dr. Chaudhury stated, "Innovation is not confined to the private sector alone; it is a driving force that can transform the public sector and empower women in leadership roles."

Praveena Yagnambhat, Chief of Staff of Boeing India, flew high the audience with her story, leaving a lasting impression: "Innovation is the key to unlocking equality, and my journey is proof that individuals can drive change."

Former Principal Secretary Abul Kalam Azad also added, "Innovation should be the driving force in our efforts to achieve equality, and TEDxGulshan has once again demonstrated its power in spreading this message." Ankita Bakshi, Content Strategist, APAC, BBC StoryWorks, spoke passionately about the power of storytelling: "Through our stories, we can break down barriers and unite people from all walks of life."

Md. Abdul Quayyum, Head of Communications, UNDP Bangladesh, highlighted the collective responsibility to promote equality through innovation, saying, "TEDxGulshan has been a catalyst for transformative conversations."

The event was not only about speakers but also featured an electrifying performance by the talented musician, Ritu Raj and an acoustic storytelling by Shayan Chowdhury Arnob. Their music resonated with the audience, adding a captivating dimension to the event's atmosphere.

What set TEDxGulshan 2023 apart was its unwavering commitment to inclusivity and accessibility. The event was an open door for individuals with disabilities, embodying the principle that true innovation is inclusive, and that everyone's voice matters.

"The success of TEDxGulshan 2023 can be attributed to the dedicated team and the inspiring speakers who shared their incredible stories and insights.

The talks are the best way to showcase richness of our culture, innovations from our grassroot & inclusive harmony of our communities to the global community," said the Curator Ashfaq Zaman.

At this year's TEDxGulshan, also spoke Dr. Syed Muntasir Mamun, Director General (International Trade, Investment, and ICT), Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs,; Rubana Huq, Vice Chancellor, Asian University For Women; Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, Bangladeshi Singer & Songwriter; Abeer Rajbeen, Head of Marketing, The Coca-Cola Company, Bangladesh; Vashkar Bhattacharjee, National Consultant Accessibility, a2i; Kebria Sarkar, Bangladeshi Radio Jockey and Television Presenter and others.




TEDxGulshan 2023 hears success stories from renowned individuals
