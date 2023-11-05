Video
Swedish union widens strike for Tesla workers

Published : Sunday, 5 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

STOCKHOLM, Nov 4: Sweden's metalworkers union said Friday that it was expanding its strike against Tesla, a week after mechanics walked off the job over the electric carmaker's refusal to sign a collective wage agreement.

The first stage of the strike affected some 130 mechanics at 10 Tesla workshops in seven cities of across Sweden, according to trade union IF Metall.

On Friday, the strike was expanded to include some 470 more workers at another 17 facilities that service many brands of vehicles where a "blockade" on repairing Tesla cars had been put in place.

"It's important to remember that these people are going to work as usual and carry out their tasks on other car models, but they don't service Tesla specifically during the conflict," IF Metall union spokesman Jesper Pettersson told AFP.

Pettersson said the union had met with Tesla during the week and another meeting was planned for Monday, but did not wish to comment on how the negotiations were going.

Negotiated sector-by-sector, collective agreements are the basis of the Swedish labour market model, covering almost 90 percent of all Swedish employees and guaranteeing standard wages and working conditions.    �AFP




