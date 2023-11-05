Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 November, 2023, 1:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

CCC condemns police action on BD apparel workers

Published : Sunday, 5 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Correspondent

The Netherlands-based workers rights organization Clean Clothes Campaign (CCC) has strongly condemned what it termed the 'violent suppression of garment workers' who are advocating for an increased minimum wage of Taka 23,000 and calls upon the Bangladeshi government to swiftly ensure that workers' right to protest is respected.

"We express our solidarity with all those who are grieving the loss of Rasel Hawlader, a garment worker who was tragically shot while peacefully demanding a minimum wage of Taka 23,000 for the RMG sector in Bangladesh.

The workers' protests for a Taka 23,000 minimum wage encountered police intervention earlier in October 2023," as stated by the CCC on its website.

The statement further notes that, as of the issuance of this statement, it has been confirmed that at least one more individual lost their life during the unrest, though the worker's identity and specific circumstances surrounding the incident require further clarification.

The CCC emphasises that the repression of workers in the wage-setting process this year has reached unprecedented levels.

Despite the risks to their lives in expressing their demands, brands sourcing from Bangladesh have refused to support the workers' wage negotiations, effectively legitimising an undemocratic environment for wage revisions.

Meanwhile the leaders of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) recently met Home Minister Asaduzzaman Kamal in Dhaka to apprise him of the current state of the RMG sector and to request the safeguarding of both workers and factories.

Former BGMEA President Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, in an interview with the media conveyed their plea, stating, "We implored the government to ensure the safety and security of our workers and our factories, and to put an end to the extensive destruction we have witnessed."

The ongoing protests by RMG workers, who are advocating for an increase in the minimum wage, have unfortunately resulted in the loss of two lives and substantial damage to many factories.

The protests have continued for 13 days on Saturday, with thousands of garment workers demonstrating in key RMG industrial areas since 23rd October, demanding a monthly minimum wage of Taka 23,000, which represents a substantial increase from their current minimum wage of Taka 8,000.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


TEDxGulshan 2023 hears success stories from renowned individuals
Workers' protests halt production for top fashion brands in BD
Swedish union widens strike for Tesla workers
CCC condemns police action on BD apparel workers
Mercantile Bank holds agent confc at Bogura
City Bank reports 15pc net profit growth in 3rd quarter
Shimanto Bank inks deal with BB
BRAC Bank Agami inculcates financial literacy in students


Latest News
Two-day non-stop blockade begins today
By-polls to Brahmanbaria-2, Laxmipur-3 constituencies to be held Sunday
BNP leader Emran Saleh Prince arrested
Awami League will surely win next election: PM
17 parties including BNP stay away from EC's dialogue
Discourse on 'Role of Economics in Human Lives' held in Dhaka
Now bus set on fire in Gulistan
Australia knock England out with 33-run victory
BNP leaders go into hiding after threatening to topple govt: Quader
One killed, 15 injured as bus, truck collide in Madaripur
Most Read News
PM opens metro rail's Agargaon-Motijheel section
Four buses set on fire in Dhaka ahead of opposition's 48-hr blockade
Make marginalised people aware of our legal aid programmes
EC's meeting with president deferred to Nov 9
119 killed, over 100 injured in Nepal earthquake: police
Son kills mother for drug money
Israel strikes ambulance in Gaza City, many reported killed
Pregnant woman, daughter killed in Ctg road crash
Couple among 5 family members burnt in N'ganj gas cylinder blast
EC starts day-long discussion with political parties
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft