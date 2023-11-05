CCC condemns police action on BD apparel workers

The Netherlands-based workers rights organization Clean Clothes Campaign (CCC) has strongly condemned what it termed the 'violent suppression of garment workers' who are advocating for an increased minimum wage of Taka 23,000 and calls upon the Bangladeshi government to swiftly ensure that workers' right to protest is respected."We express our solidarity with all those who are grieving the loss of Rasel Hawlader, a garment worker who was tragically shot while peacefully demanding a minimum wage of Taka 23,000 for the RMG sector in Bangladesh.The workers' protests for a Taka 23,000 minimum wage encountered police intervention earlier in October 2023," as stated by the CCC on its website.The statement further notes that, as of the issuance of this statement, it has been confirmed that at least one more individual lost their life during the unrest, though the worker's identity and specific circumstances surrounding the incident require further clarification.The CCC emphasises that the repression of workers in the wage-setting process this year has reached unprecedented levels.Despite the risks to their lives in expressing their demands, brands sourcing from Bangladesh have refused to support the workers' wage negotiations, effectively legitimising an undemocratic environment for wage revisions.Meanwhile the leaders of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) recently met Home Minister Asaduzzaman Kamal in Dhaka to apprise him of the current state of the RMG sector and to request the safeguarding of both workers and factories.Former BGMEA President Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, in an interview with the media conveyed their plea, stating, "We implored the government to ensure the safety and security of our workers and our factories, and to put an end to the extensive destruction we have witnessed."The ongoing protests by RMG workers, who are advocating for an increase in the minimum wage, have unfortunately resulted in the loss of two lives and substantial damage to many factories.The protests have continued for 13 days on Saturday, with thousands of garment workers demonstrating in key RMG industrial areas since 23rd October, demanding a monthly minimum wage of Taka 23,000, which represents a substantial increase from their current minimum wage of Taka 8,000.