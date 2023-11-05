Mercantile Bank holds agent confc at Bogura

Mercantile Bank PLC organised a conference on 'Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing against Terrorism' recently for owners of agent outlets of Rajshahi and Rangpur Division at Hotel La Villa in Bogura recently, says a press release.Md Enayet Ullah, EVP and Head of ICCD discussed on operational activities of agent outlets abiding by the banking rules and regulations along with the guidelines of Bangladesh Bank.Md Moshaddeque Hossain, SVP and DCAMLCO spoke focusing on preventing money laundering and combating financing terrorism. Md. Motiar Rahman, Head of North Bengal Zonal Office spoke opening the conference.Darpan Kanti Roy, FBP and Head of Agent Banking and Mobile Banking Division gave his vote of thanks.The attendees were awarded certificates and gifts at the end of the conference. The HOBs of concerned branches and Officials of Agent Banking Divisions were present on the occasion.