Sunday, 5 November, 2023, 1:31 AM
City Bank reports 15pc net profit growth in 3rd quarter

Published : Sunday, 5 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Business Desk

City Bank recently held its Earnings Disclosure event over digital platform announcing its Q3, 2023 results.

Existing and potential investors from across the globe and researchers, analysts and many individuals involved in capital market joined the event.

The bank reported Tk. 379 crore consolidated profit after tax in 9 months, ie, January to September 2023, which shows a growth of 15pc from last year's same period when the bank posted Tk. 331 crore profit after tax.

Due to this result, consolidated Earnings Per Share (EPS) of the bank was recorded at Tk. 3.09 against that of Tk. 2.70 during the same period of last year, says a press release.

The event started with the presentation by Md Mahbubur Rahman, AMD and CFO, followed by a speech from Mashrur Arefin, MD and CEO, who briefly discussed the current strategic priorities of the bank.

Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, AMD and Chief Business Officer, Mesbaul Asif Siddiqui, DMD and Chief Risk Officer, AKM Saif Ullah Kowchar, DMD and HoICC were also present in the event.  

The Bank attracted much attention from investor communities across the globe in recent years through its noticeable growth in all business lines including its mission of embracing sustainable and green objectives.




