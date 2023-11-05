Video
Shimanto Bank inks deal with BB

Published : Sunday, 5 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Shimanto Bank inks deal with BB

Shimanto Bank inks deal with BB

Shimanto Bank has recently signed an agreement with Sustainable Finance Department of Bangladesh Bank (BB) for lending under refinancing package to promote environment friendly products/projects/initiatives.

Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director and CEO, Shimanto Bank and Chowdhury Liakat Ali, Director (SFD), Sustainable Finance Department, Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Senior officials from both the organizations were present in the signing ceremony.

Various eco-friendly products/projects/initiatives such as renewable energy, alternative energy, liquid and solid waste management, recycling and manufacturing of recyclable goods, environment friendly establishments, green agriculture etc. sectors will get priority to avail term loans at maximum 5pc  interest rate under this agreement.




