Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 November, 2023, 1:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BRAC Bank Agami inculcates financial literacy in students

Published : Sunday, 5 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Business Desk

BRAC Bank Agami inculcates financial literacy in students

BRAC Bank Agami inculcates financial literacy in students

BRAC Bank Agami, a comprehensive student banking service of BRAC Bank, participated in Kumon ASHR and Gala Night, instilling financial literacy in young students.

Kumon, the world's largest after-school learning programme, aims to discover the potential of each individual and develop their abilities to the maximum.

ASHR, which stands for Advanced Student Honour Roll, celebrates students who study beyond their school grade level, reads a press release.

As the banking partner of the event organised by BRAC Kumon in Dhaka recently, BRAC Bank played a pivotal role in fostering early financial literacy and familiarising them with the exciting 'Agami' Student Banking service.

Sir Fazle Hasan Abed's vision of introducing the Kumon Method in Bangladesh aimed at helping children realize their full potential.

The partnership between BRAC Bank and BRAC Kumon exemplifies their joint commitment to providing high-quality education and overcoming social issues in Bangladesh.

At the event, BRAC Bank set up an 'Agami' booth where children could participate in various engaging activities, including imagining themselves as future leaders, sports stars, doctors, and scientists through fun picture-taking sessions.

As a token of appreciation, BRAC Bank gifted them beautifully printed and framed versions of these pictures. Furthermore, any guardian or child who signed up for a school banking account received special gifts from BRAC Bank 'Agami'.

One of the key highlights of the evening was the introduction of the 'Future Star Account,' a school banking account designed for children under 18 years of age. It's a valuable step toward nurturing responsible money management habits in the younger generation.

Commenting on the engagement initiative, Selim RF Hussain, Managing Director and CEO of BRAC Bank, said: "BRAC Bank 'Agami' is committed to empowering the next generation with the financial knowledge and skills they need to succeed.

We are proud to partner with BRAC Kumon to reach children and their families with our financial literacy initiatives.

The Kumon ASHR and Gala Night event was a great opportunity to introduce children to financial literacy and the importance of saving money."




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


TEDxGulshan 2023 hears success stories from renowned individuals
Workers' protests halt production for top fashion brands in BD
Swedish union widens strike for Tesla workers
CCC condemns police action on BD apparel workers
Mercantile Bank holds agent confc at Bogura
City Bank reports 15pc net profit growth in 3rd quarter
Shimanto Bank inks deal with BB
BRAC Bank Agami inculcates financial literacy in students


Latest News
Two-day non-stop blockade begins today
By-polls to Brahmanbaria-2, Laxmipur-3 constituencies to be held Sunday
BNP leader Emran Saleh Prince arrested
Awami League will surely win next election: PM
17 parties including BNP stay away from EC's dialogue
Discourse on 'Role of Economics in Human Lives' held in Dhaka
Now bus set on fire in Gulistan
Australia knock England out with 33-run victory
BNP leaders go into hiding after threatening to topple govt: Quader
One killed, 15 injured as bus, truck collide in Madaripur
Most Read News
PM opens metro rail's Agargaon-Motijheel section
Four buses set on fire in Dhaka ahead of opposition's 48-hr blockade
Make marginalised people aware of our legal aid programmes
EC's meeting with president deferred to Nov 9
119 killed, over 100 injured in Nepal earthquake: police
Son kills mother for drug money
Israel strikes ambulance in Gaza City, many reported killed
Pregnant woman, daughter killed in Ctg road crash
Couple among 5 family members burnt in N'ganj gas cylinder blast
EC starts day-long discussion with political parties
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft