Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 November, 2023, 1:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nagad sends distributors for Umrah

Published : Sunday, 5 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Business Desk

Nagad sends distributors for Umrah

Nagad sends distributors for Umrah

Nagad distributors have started going for Umrah, an Islamic pilgrimage to Makkah , with all costs being carried by Founder and Managing director of Nagad Ltd. Tanvir A Mishuk.

Earlier, Nagad's MD had announced that he would arrange Umrah for Muslim distributors and Dubai trips for those of other faiths at the Distributors Meet 2023 named "Aponjon".

As per the commitment, on Thursday, a flight carrying the second batch of Nagad distributors left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

 Every year the country's leading mobile financial service provider rewards its distributors. To recognise their contribution, Tanvir A Mishuk announced Umrah for Muslim distributors and a Dubai trip package for non-Muslim distributors.

There are 213 Nagad distributors across the country. Of them, 163 Nagad distributors will go for the Umrah pilgrimage in phases. In the meantime, two teams have already departed for Saudi Arabia. Each team is accompanied by Nagad representatives who hold the title of "Regional Sales Manager" for their respective regions.

Nagad is responsible for managing the expenses of the distributors, who travel from Dhaka to Umrah and then back to Dhaka. During their journey, they will perform religious rituals for a period of 7 nights and 8 days in the sacred cities of Makkah and Medina in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, they have the option to bring along their family members should they choose to do so.

During this pilgrimage, all the distributors will enjoy five-star hotel accommodations with meals provided. Furthermore, Nagad is covering all expenses, which include visa costs, Umrah fees, internal transportation, and overseeing all other logistical arrangements.

In addition to arranging the Umrah pilgrimage for Muslim distributors, Nagad has also arranged trips for non-Muslim distributors heading to Dubai.

Fourteen distributors are embarking on a 3-night and 4-day excursion to Dubai, and Nagad is handling all the necessary arrangements and expenses for the trips.

Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, chief commercial officer of Nagad Ltd., said, "Distributors are the lifeblood of Nagad, and we regard them as our most essential partners.

Our venture into the digital banking realm is, in part, a testament to their outstanding performance. We take immense pride in these individuals embarking on their Umrah pilgrimage from the holy house of Allah; it's a significant accomplishment for us.

Additionally, we have also made travel arrangements for our non-Muslim distributors. We look forward to continuing our journey together for the long term."




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


TEDxGulshan 2023 hears success stories from renowned individuals
Workers' protests halt production for top fashion brands in BD
Swedish union widens strike for Tesla workers
CCC condemns police action on BD apparel workers
Mercantile Bank holds agent confc at Bogura
City Bank reports 15pc net profit growth in 3rd quarter
Shimanto Bank inks deal with BB
BRAC Bank Agami inculcates financial literacy in students


Latest News
Two-day non-stop blockade begins today
By-polls to Brahmanbaria-2, Laxmipur-3 constituencies to be held Sunday
BNP leader Emran Saleh Prince arrested
Awami League will surely win next election: PM
17 parties including BNP stay away from EC's dialogue
Discourse on 'Role of Economics in Human Lives' held in Dhaka
Now bus set on fire in Gulistan
Australia knock England out with 33-run victory
BNP leaders go into hiding after threatening to topple govt: Quader
One killed, 15 injured as bus, truck collide in Madaripur
Most Read News
PM opens metro rail's Agargaon-Motijheel section
Four buses set on fire in Dhaka ahead of opposition's 48-hr blockade
Make marginalised people aware of our legal aid programmes
EC's meeting with president deferred to Nov 9
119 killed, over 100 injured in Nepal earthquake: police
Son kills mother for drug money
Israel strikes ambulance in Gaza City, many reported killed
Pregnant woman, daughter killed in Ctg road crash
Couple among 5 family members burnt in N'ganj gas cylinder blast
EC starts day-long discussion with political parties
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft