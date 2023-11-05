Nagad sends distributors for Umrah

Nagad distributors have started going for Umrah, an Islamic pilgrimage to Makkah , with all costs being carried by Founder and Managing director of Nagad Ltd. Tanvir A Mishuk.Earlier, Nagad's MD had announced that he would arrange Umrah for Muslim distributors and Dubai trips for those of other faiths at the Distributors Meet 2023 named "Aponjon".As per the commitment, on Thursday, a flight carrying the second batch of Nagad distributors left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.Every year the country's leading mobile financial service provider rewards its distributors. To recognise their contribution, Tanvir A Mishuk announced Umrah for Muslim distributors and a Dubai trip package for non-Muslim distributors.There are 213 Nagad distributors across the country. Of them, 163 Nagad distributors will go for the Umrah pilgrimage in phases. In the meantime, two teams have already departed for Saudi Arabia. Each team is accompanied by Nagad representatives who hold the title of "Regional Sales Manager" for their respective regions.Nagad is responsible for managing the expenses of the distributors, who travel from Dhaka to Umrah and then back to Dhaka. During their journey, they will perform religious rituals for a period of 7 nights and 8 days in the sacred cities of Makkah and Medina in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, they have the option to bring along their family members should they choose to do so.During this pilgrimage, all the distributors will enjoy five-star hotel accommodations with meals provided. Furthermore, Nagad is covering all expenses, which include visa costs, Umrah fees, internal transportation, and overseeing all other logistical arrangements.In addition to arranging the Umrah pilgrimage for Muslim distributors, Nagad has also arranged trips for non-Muslim distributors heading to Dubai.Fourteen distributors are embarking on a 3-night and 4-day excursion to Dubai, and Nagad is handling all the necessary arrangements and expenses for the trips.Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, chief commercial officer of Nagad Ltd., said, "Distributors are the lifeblood of Nagad, and we regard them as our most essential partners.Our venture into the digital banking realm is, in part, a testament to their outstanding performance. We take immense pride in these individuals embarking on their Umrah pilgrimage from the holy house of Allah; it's a significant accomplishment for us.Additionally, we have also made travel arrangements for our non-Muslim distributors. We look forward to continuing our journey together for the long term."