bKash, Lakshmipur police hold anti-MFS abuse workshop

Lakshmipur District Police in collaboration with bKash has organized a day-long workshop to raise awareness to prevent abuse of Mobile Financial Services (MFS) in criminal activities.The workshop titled "Investigation and Prevention of Abuse of Mobile Financial Services" was organized recently in Lakshmipur city's Shaheed Constable Gias Uddin Drillshed -where around 80 investigation officers participated, says a press release.The workshop discussed in detail on how to identify crimes and criminal groups connected to MFS abuse, and utilize that information to ensure justice.Mohammad Tarek Bin Rashid, PPM, Superintendent of Police of Lakshmipur District was present at the workshop as Chief Guest.Mohammad Abu Bakar Siddique, Additional Superintendent of Police (Admin & Finance); Md. Hasan Mostofa Swapan, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Operations); MD. Sohel Rana, Additional Superintendent of Police, Sadar Circle and bKash's EVP & Head of External Affairs Major (Retd.) A. K. M. Monirul Karim, among others were also present at the event.bKash, the largest MFS provider in the country, conducts awareness activities with its stakeholders throughout the year on abuse of MFS. In continuation to that effort, this workshop was organised with Lakshmipur District Police.