Sunday, 5 November, 2023, 1:30 AM
Grameenphone holds appreciation ceremony for NTTN partners

Published : Sunday, 5 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

Grameenphone (GP), recently invited its industry peers and stakeholders for a celebration at the GPHouse, as it hosted the "NTTN Partner Appreciation Ceremony".

The event aimed to express the tech enabler's genuine appreciation to its Nationwide Telecommunication Transmission Network (NTTN) partners for their invaluable contributions to GP's fiberization journey and strengthen future to build the largest and no. 1 network of the country.

The event witnessed the presentation of crests and heartfelt thank-you notes by GP Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Yasir Azman to six of their esteemed NTTN partners, namely - Bangladesh Railway, Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL), Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB), Summit Communications, Fiber@Home, and Bahon Limited.

Present at the ceremony among others were Rubayat Sharif, Divisional Signal and Telecommunication Engineer (Telecom) Bangladesh Railway, Rail Bhaban Dhaka;  Sanjib Kumar Ghatak, Deputy Managing Director( SO),  BTCL;  Shahinur Rahman, Deputy General Manager, BTCL;  K. M. Tariquzzaman, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Summit Communications Limited;  Ms. Sharmin Zaman, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Summit Communications Limited;  Md. Farrukh Imtiaz, Chief Network Architect (CNA), Summit Communications Limited;   Razib Ahmed Sultan, Chief Marketing Officer, Fiber@Home Ltd.;  Sumon Ahmed Sabir, Chief Technology Officer, Fiber@Home Ltd.; Syed Samiul Huq, Managing Director, Bahon Ltd.; Farid Mohammad Rashed Amin, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Bahon Ltd., Abul Kasem Mohiuddin Al-Amin, Head of Network Services, GP, Ashfaqur Rashid, Head of Central Operations, GP, Sharfuddin Ahmed Chowdhury, Head of Communications, GP and other high officials from GP and partner organizations.

The gesture symbolized Grameenphone's profound recognition of the NTTN partners' dedication and support throughout the years.

Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone, emphasized the significance of collaboration and cooperation in building a future-fit network infrastructure, stating, "A robust network infrastructure is essential to support smart connectivity throughout the country, and the cooperation between Grameenphone and its NTTN partners can be instrumental in achieving this goal.

The TIME is NOW for us to unite and work together for ensuring reliable connectivity, reaching even the remotest corners of Bangladesh, and creating smart citizens for a brighter future. Thanks to all our partners for being by our side over the years with a steady commitment."

In their addresses, the partners conveyed their appreciation to Grameenphone and fellow NTTN partners for their joint efforts in propelling Bangladesh towards a smart future.

They expressed their joy and pride in being involved in this endeavor. They also indicated their desire to continue this cooperation in the future.

Over the years, Grameenphone has worked diligently to enhance the connectivity landscape across the nation. Grameenphone's fiberization journey has played a pivotal role in enhancing data network services experience for millions of subscribers.

In 2022, Grameenphone achieved a remarkable milestone by fiberizing 40% of its entire network, setting an industry standard for excellence.

This achievement was made possible through effective collaboration and cooperation with the NTTN partners, who have been pivotal in delivering efficient outcomes.

Grameenphone remains committed to its role as a responsible business leader and an industry entity by duly acknowledging the efforts of its partners and recognizing their invaluable contributions.




