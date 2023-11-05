Exim Bank holds BAMLCO Conference

Video
Published : Sunday, 5 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Desk

Exim Bank has arranged a day long BAMLCO conference on Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism with all Branch Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officers (BAMLCO) at the head office on Friday, says a press release.

The Head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) Md. Masud Biswas was present as the Chief Guest and Managing Director and CEO of Exim Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain was present as special guest.

Besides, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer (CAMLCO) of Exim Bank Maksuda Khanam presided over the conference and Joint Director of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) Md. Mosharrof Hossain & Deputy Director Md. Ashraful Alam were present as Resource persons in the conference.

Additional Managing Director Md Humayun Kabir and Shah Md. Abdul Bari, Deputy Managing Director Md. Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan and Divisional Heads of head office were also present in the conference.

The contemporary money laundering issues as well as various effective methods to prevent the money laundering have been discussed over the conference.




