Akash Digital TV link now starts at only Tk 2,999

Akash Digital TV, the only DTH service provider in the country, has launched a special campaign under which consumers can avail an Akash connection starting at Tk 2,999 only with a 12-month Standard Pack recharge.
In addition to this, there are similar offers with Six-, Three-, and One-month Standard Pack recharge when purchasing a new Akash Digital TV connection, says a press release.
With the 12-month recharge, customers will save a total of Tk 1,800, while with a 6-month recharge, they will save Tk 1,300. Additionally, Akash is offering Free Home Delivery and Installation with a One-Year Warranty.
This limited-time offer is valid until November 30th. Visit your nearest Akash Retail Point or the website at www.akashdth.com, or call 16442.
