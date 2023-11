RPGCL holds its 36th Annual General Meeting

The 36th Annual General Meeting of Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited (RPGCL) of Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Resources Corporation (Petrobangla) held Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort on Thursday chaired by Zanendra Nath Sarker, Chairman of Petrobangla, says a press release.The meeting was attended by the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of the Company.