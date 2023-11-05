German exports disappoint with dip in September

BERLIN, Nov 4: German exports fell by 2.4 percent in September compared with the previous month, official data showed Friday, adding to a persistently gloomy picture for Europe's biggest economy.Exports totalled 126.5 billion euros ($134.6 billion), according to seasonally adjusted figures from federal statistics agency Destatis.FactSet analysts had predicted a smaller dip of only two percent.Imports were also down by 1.7 percent compared with August, totalling 110 billion euros.The country's trade surplus -- the difference between exports and imports -- fell to 16.5 billion euros from 17.7 billion in August. Exports to fellow EU countries were down 2.1 percent.However, the agency revised its figures for August to show a 0.1 percent growth in exports month-on-month, rather than a decline as previously reported."Supply chain frictions, a more fragmented global economy and China moving from a dynamic export destination to competitor are all factors weighing on the German export sector," said ING bank economist Carsten Brzeski.Trade is also being squeezed by stubbornly high energy prices, high interest rates and slowing demand from major global economic partners such as China. �AFP