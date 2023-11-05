Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 November, 2023, 1:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Comfy brings 13 new comforters for winter

Published : Sunday, 5 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Desk

Comfy brings 13 new comforters for winter

Comfy brings 13 new comforters for winter

Comfy, a brand of RFL, has introduced 13 new designs of comforter with eye-catching designs for the winter. R N Paul, Managing Director of RFL Group, unveiled the new designs of comforter at the head office of the Group at Badda in the capital on Thursday, says a press release.

These comforters,manufactured keeping in mind the needs of the customers, are easily portable, light in weight, comfortable and easy to clean. Comfy comforter,made from high quality raw materials and using of automatic machine, are now available across the country.

Addressing the program, R N Paul said, "RFL always manufactures products keeping in mind the need of the customers.The demand for comforter as an alternative to blanket is increasing day by day in our country during the winter season.

Once, this comforter was almost imported.That is why, we are producing the best quality comforters in our own factory with quality raw materials using of automatic machine and are getting huge response from the customers."

He also said,"This winter 13 new designs are launched keeping in mind the customer's choice.Now-a-days,customers emphasize on design of any product apart from quality. That is why,Comfy has brought a large number of designs in the market so that the customer can buy their desired design."

Kazi Rashedul Islam, Executive Director of Comfy, said, "Currently, Comfy Comforter is available across the country through Regal Emporium, Best Buy, Daily Shopping, Agora, Shwapno,Meenabazar and authorized dealers and retailers. Besides, customers can order products through the country's leading online platforms othoba.com.

If products are ordered through online platform, customers will get 15 percent discount. The maximum retail price of comfy comforter is Tk 2,500.

Comfy starts its journey in 2016 with a view to providing all bedding items to the customers. Now, Comfy has 35 types of products including pillow, comforter and mattress.

A R Shamsur Rahman, Deputy General Manager (Operation) of Comfy, Juhirul Islam, head of Marketing, T M Ariful Islam, Manager (Operation) and Syed Sirajum Munir Shimul, senior brand manager, among others, were present on the occasion.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


TEDxGulshan 2023 hears success stories from renowned individuals
Workers' protests halt production for top fashion brands in BD
Swedish union widens strike for Tesla workers
CCC condemns police action on BD apparel workers
Mercantile Bank holds agent confc at Bogura
City Bank reports 15pc net profit growth in 3rd quarter
Shimanto Bank inks deal with BB
BRAC Bank Agami inculcates financial literacy in students


Latest News
Two-day non-stop blockade begins today
By-polls to Brahmanbaria-2, Laxmipur-3 constituencies to be held Sunday
BNP leader Emran Saleh Prince arrested
Awami League will surely win next election: PM
17 parties including BNP stay away from EC's dialogue
Discourse on 'Role of Economics in Human Lives' held in Dhaka
Now bus set on fire in Gulistan
Australia knock England out with 33-run victory
BNP leaders go into hiding after threatening to topple govt: Quader
One killed, 15 injured as bus, truck collide in Madaripur
Most Read News
PM opens metro rail's Agargaon-Motijheel section
Four buses set on fire in Dhaka ahead of opposition's 48-hr blockade
Make marginalised people aware of our legal aid programmes
EC's meeting with president deferred to Nov 9
119 killed, over 100 injured in Nepal earthquake: police
Son kills mother for drug money
Israel strikes ambulance in Gaza City, many reported killed
Pregnant woman, daughter killed in Ctg road crash
Couple among 5 family members burnt in N'ganj gas cylinder blast
EC starts day-long discussion with political parties
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft