Comfy brings 13 new comforters for winter

Comfy, a brand of RFL, has introduced 13 new designs of comforter with eye-catching designs for the winter. R N Paul, Managing Director of RFL Group, unveiled the new designs of comforter at the head office of the Group at Badda in the capital on Thursday, says a press release.These comforters,manufactured keeping in mind the needs of the customers, are easily portable, light in weight, comfortable and easy to clean. Comfy comforter,made from high quality raw materials and using of automatic machine, are now available across the country.Addressing the program, R N Paul said, "RFL always manufactures products keeping in mind the need of the customers.The demand for comforter as an alternative to blanket is increasing day by day in our country during the winter season.Once, this comforter was almost imported.That is why, we are producing the best quality comforters in our own factory with quality raw materials using of automatic machine and are getting huge response from the customers."He also said,"This winter 13 new designs are launched keeping in mind the customer's choice.Now-a-days,customers emphasize on design of any product apart from quality. That is why,Comfy has brought a large number of designs in the market so that the customer can buy their desired design."Kazi Rashedul Islam, Executive Director of Comfy, said, "Currently, Comfy Comforter is available across the country through Regal Emporium, Best Buy, Daily Shopping, Agora, Shwapno,Meenabazar and authorized dealers and retailers. Besides, customers can order products through the country's leading online platforms othoba.com.If products are ordered through online platform, customers will get 15 percent discount. The maximum retail price of comfy comforter is Tk 2,500.Comfy starts its journey in 2016 with a view to providing all bedding items to the customers. Now, Comfy has 35 types of products including pillow, comforter and mattress.A R Shamsur Rahman, Deputy General Manager (Operation) of Comfy, Juhirul Islam, head of Marketing, T M Ariful Islam, Manager (Operation) and Syed Sirajum Munir Shimul, senior brand manager, among others, were present on the occasion.