Chinese firm to invest $2.26 million in Uttara EPZ

Chinese company Red Forest Limited is going to set up a wig and carnival costume manufacturing industry in Uttara EPZ with an investment of USD 2.26 million.The company signed an agreement with Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) to this effect at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka recently.Member (Engineering) of BEPZA Mohammad Faruque Alam and Director of Red Forest Limited Li Chao signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc witnessed the signing ceremony.Red Forest Limited will produce 4.09 million pieces of wigs and carnival costumes annually. A total of 379 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities.Among others, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam and Executive Director (Public Relations) ASM Anwar Parvez were present during the signing ceremony. �UNB