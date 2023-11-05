Video
FBCCI pledges all assistance to Saudi investors in BD

Published : Sunday, 5 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Correspondent

FBCCI pledges full assistance for Saudi investors. The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the apex trade organisation of the country, has pledged all assistance to investors from Saudi Arabia in Bangladesh.

Saudi businessmen were also urged to invest in Bangladesh's clean energy, infrastructure, auto part manufacturing, housing industry and IT, alongside the banking and financial sectors.

"The FBCCI has always given special importance to Saudi Arabia as one of the trade and investment partners of Bangladesh," FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam said.

He made the observation at a meeting with Vice Chairman of the Federation of Saudi Chamber and Commerce Abdul Aziz Saleh Al Faridi in Riyadh on 2 November.

Mahbub Alam led a 60-member business delegation to Saudi Arabia   on October 29 and shared the outcome of the visit issuing a press release on return on Saturday.
 
Mahbubul said nearly 2.6 million expatriate Bangladeshis are working tirelessly to strengthen Bangladesh's economy by sending remittances from Saudi Arabia.

"Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia have had a very friendly relationship for a long time. Saudi Arabia has always stood by Bangladesh's economic development and provided financial cooperation," he mentioned.

The FBCCI president further said Saudi companies to invest in potential sectors of Bangladesh adding that they can benefit greatly by investing in Bangladesh's garment industry, furniture sector, ceramics production, frozen food, freshwater fish, halal food, spices, leather goods and jute and jute products.

Mahbubul Alam called for Saudi Arabia's initiative to recruit more skilled manpower from Bangladesh.

During the meeting, Federation of Saudi Chamber and Commerce Vice Chairman Abdul Aziz Saleh Al Faridi said Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia have great opportunities for business and investment as Bangladesh has made unprecedented progress in trade and commerce.

He said participation of Saudi business team in Bangladesh Business Summit-2023 organised by FBCCI under the leadership of Saudi Arabian Minister of Commerce Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi in March this year proved very fruitful.

Earlier, a joint business council was formed between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia at Bangladesh Business Summit 2023. The first meeting of the council between businessmen of the two countries was held in Riyadh on 2 November.

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam and Oyad Al Amri of the Federation of Saudi Chambers and Commerce led their respective sides at the meeting.

Later, a B2B matchmaking session was held in collaboration with the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce.

The council agreed to increase mutual trade and investment between the two countries by identifying priority sectors such as energy, IT, healthcare, tourism, food products, logistics, garment industry, manufacturing, etc, the FBCCI press release said.




