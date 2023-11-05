SR Enterprise, DPDC to set up EV charging station at Mohakhali

SR Enterprise (a concern of Peoples Group) and Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC) Ltd have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), solidifying their commitment to collaborative efforts that will drive sustainable energy practices and promote electric vehicle adoption in Bangladesh, said a press release.According to the MoU, SR Enterprise and DPDC will jointly establish a model Electric Vehicle Charging Station at SR Enterprise Fuel Pump Station, Mohakhali, Dhaka, with plans for additional EV stations across the city recently.DPDC will provide electricity infrastructure up to the 11/0.4 kV metering point for EV Charging Stations.The technical specifications of EV Charging Stations, approved by SREDA, will be followed in this model station. - Both parties will work together to provide technical support and ensure the seamless operation of the EV Charging Station.DPDC will collaborate with SR Enterprise and Peoples Group to promote Peoples Group's EV charging equipment, contributing to the growth of DPDC's electricity distribution business.Khandaker Ashiquzzaman, CEO of Peoples Energy and SR Enterprise, expressed his commitment to sustainable energy solutions, emphasising the importance of reducing carbon emissions and fostering a greener, more sustainable future for Bangladesh."SR Enterprise Fuel Station will now supply a multitude of energy from octane, diesel & CNG, and now, with the power of electricity, we will now have EV Charging facility for EV users of Bangladesh," he added.