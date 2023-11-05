World food price index falls in October: FAO

LONDON, Nov 4: The United Nations food agency's world price index fell in October to its lowest level in more than two years, driven by declines in sugar, cereals, vegetable oils and meat.The Food and Agriculture Organization's price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 120.6 points in October, down from 121.3 for the previous month, the agency said in a report on Friday. The October reading was the lowest since March 2021.The FAO Cereal Price Index averaged 125.0 points, down 1.3 points from September."International wheat prices fell by 1.9% in October, reflecting generally higher-than-earlier-anticipated supplies in the United States of America and strong competition among exporters," the FAO said.Dairy bucked the downward trend in prices with the FAO index rising 2.4 points to 111.3 points following nine months of consecutive declines."World milk powder prices increased the most, principally driven by surges in import demand...especially from Northeast Asia," the FAO said.In a separate report on cereal supply and demand, the FAO maintained its forecast for world cereal production this year at 2.819 billion metric tons, up 0.9% from the previous year."Turning to 2024, winter wheat plantings are underway across the northern hemisphere and area growth is expected to be limited, reflecting softer crop prices this year," the FAO said. �Reuters