Trade facilities vital to boost competitiveness, cut cost of business

Speakers at a workshop in Chittagong port city has called for speedy roll out of the National Single Window for reducing time and cost of doing business in the country.Simultaneously, they have called for formulation of national logistics policy and to decrease time for releasing goods from ports through increased automation.Economic Relations Division (ERD) organized the workshop styled 'Trade Facilitation for Improving the Competitiveness: Challenges and Way Forward' in collaboration with Chittagong district administration on Saturday, says a press release.ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan attended the event as chief guest while Vice Chairman of Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) A. H. M. Ahsan, Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram Md. Tofael Islam and Member of Chattogram Port Authority Md. Habibur Rahman attended the event as special guests.Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman chaired the workshop.They said trade facilitation requires simplification, modernization as well as harmonization of rules, regulations, and procedures.It reduces time and cost of trade transactions, which in turn enhances competitiveness. Improved trade facilitation is critical for enhancing the overall trade performance.It has been long observed that Bangladesh needs to employ all possible trade facilitation measures for augmenting the competitiveness and to overcome probable negative impacts due to gradual loss of the Duty-Free Quota-Free (DFQF) market access after graduation from the LDC category.In this context, the workshop discussed the current situation of the trade facilitation system and the existing situation of transportation, port facilities, and other trade logistics issues.It also discussed challenges and opportunities of improving trade facilitation of the country; and discussed recommendations and way forwards for improving trade facilitation for enhancing the overall competitiveness of trade and economy.ERD Secretary Ms. Sharifa Khan underscored on this occasion the importance of greater coordination between relevant agencies for improving the trade facilitation measures in the country.Vice Chairman of EPB A. H. M. Ahsan, put emphasis on enhanced use of online platforms on this occasion for easing export and import related procedures.Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram Md. Tofael Islam hoped that recommendations coming from the workshop would provide important inputs into relevant policy making.Member of the Chattogram Port Authority Md. Habibur Rahman said enhancing the capacity of our seaports can transform Bangladesh into a connectivity hub between the South Asia and South-East Asia.Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman said exporters from Bangladesh can double their capacity by utilizing the Matarbari deep sea port and Bangabandhu Tunnel.Additional Secretary of ERD and Project Director of SSGP Farid Aziz, Component Manager of Support to Sustainable Graduation Project of ERD Dr. Mostafa Abid Khan, Commissioner of Chattogram Customs House M. Faizur Rahman participated.President of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry Omar Hazzaz, Chairman of Bangladesh Shipping Agents' Association Syed Mohammad Arif and Senior Vice President of Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association Amirul Islam Chowdury, senior officials of ERD among others spoke.