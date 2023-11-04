Video
Saturday, 4 November, 2023, 11:46 AM
Home Front Page

Dhaka-Ctg Rail Link

Feasibility study for construction of chord line progressing

Published : Saturday, 4 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 3: The feasibility study of Dhaka-Chattogram chord line of Bangladesh Railway has been progressing fast.
The feasibility study will be completed by December 2025, said Project Director Engineer Abidur Rahman.

The appointed consortium of Japan's Oriental Consultant Global, France's EGIS and Malaysia's HSS already started the study for the project, he said.
Bangladesh Railway appointed the consortium to carry out the feasibility study and detailed design for building a new line from Dhaka to Cumilla via Narayanganj on February 14 last.

The construction works of the project is expected to begin in 2025, Bangladesh Railway sources said.

The chord line will reduce the distance between Dhaka and Chattogram by 90 kilometres and travel time by one-and-a-half hours, according to Bangladesh Railway sources.

The consortium will carry out the feasibility studies and prepare detailed designs of the chord line, over 11 months for Tk 193.64 crore. As a result, the study is hoped to be concluded at the end of the next year, sources said.

Meanwhile, construction of a chord line in Dhaka-Chattogram rail route via Narayanganj to Cumilla had been taken in 2010. But due to unknown reason, the Bangladesh Railway suddenly stopped the project. The BR had also carried out a feasibility study for the project in 2010.

Presently 320 km, the Dhaka-Chattogram rail line, which goes through Tongi-Bhairab-Akhaura-Cumilla-Laksham, is rather drawn-out at present.

Once the new chord line is built, it could be used as a dedicated line for passengers, with the existing line reserved for freight service.

The main station of the proposed chord line will be at Narayanganj with a depot for the rail cars. The other stations will be at Cumilla, Feni, and Chattogram. Rail bridges will be constructed on the Shitalakshya in Narayanganj, the Gomti, the Meghna, and the Feni river enroute.

Railway sources said this rail route will be extended up to Cox's Bazar as per Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's announcement.
Meanwhile, in 1980 the government completed a feasibility study for the establishment of the Dhaka-Cumilla chord line.

But this plan was dropped in the 90's. If the project was implemented at that time, it would have been possible to save thousands of crore of taka in the last three decades.

According to Bangladesh Railway, another feasibility study is underway to set up a high-speed rail line from Dhaka to Cumilla via Laksam-Chattogram.



