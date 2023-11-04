No blueprint can suppress ongoing movement: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Friday said the fall of the current regime is imminent, no blueprint will work to suppress the opposition's ongoing one-point movement.He said it a statement issued by condemning the arrest of BNP standing committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury.Rizvi said fearing blockade programme the government is arresting BNP leaders and activists and repressing them by taking them on remand."BNP leadership cannot be weakened by indiscriminate arrests of its leaders and activists, as the last leader or worker who is out of jail will lead the movement," Rizvi added.The BNP leader said people are determined to realise their demand for the resignation of the government and the installation of a non-partisan polls-time government system through the movement."BNP is the largest and most popular political party in the country and it has relations with people. So, none of your tactics to suppress the movement will succeed," he added.He said the Awami League government is trying to seize the state power again by holding a manipulated general election.Rizvi alleged that the 'fascist' government has been arresting senior leaders of BNP to eliminate its leadership. "The senior leaders are being placed on remand for 8 to 10 days and tortured indescribably."The government thought that the BNP's movement would be suppressed if it was arrested and tortured in this way, he added.Former minister and BNP standing committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury was arrested from a house in the city's Gulshan area in the early hours of Friday.