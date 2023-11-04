Suspect in actress Himu's death held by RAB

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Friday arrested a man in connection with the death of popular actress Humaira Himu.The arrested is Mohammad Ziauddin alias Rufi but the details regarding the arrest could not be known immediately, said RAB Media Wing Director Commander Khandakar Al Moin on Friday.He said they are interrogating the man over the death of Humaira Himu. Detailed information in this connection will be made public later, he added.Meanwhile, popular TV actress Humaira Himu has died but the cause of her death was not clear, according to Ahsan Habib Nasim, President of Drama Actors' Association. He confirmed the news of her death on Thursday evening.Azizur Rahman, chief of Uttara (west) Police Station, said Humaira used to live at her own flat at Road No. 2 of Uttara Sector No. 10 in the capital.They came to know that she committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her apartment and someone from her home brought her to Uttara's Bangladesh Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.The cause of her death will be clear after an autopsy, OC Azizur added.Humaira Himu was seen in many television dramas. Of those, DB, Sonaghat, Chairman Bari, Batighar and Shone Na Se Shone Na were very popular.She also entered filmdom through the film, 'Amar Bondhu Rashed.' The plot of the film was based on the War of Liberation of 1971 and her acting in the film received aclaim.