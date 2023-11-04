Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 November, 2023, 11:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Suspect in actress Himu's death held by RAB

Published : Saturday, 4 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

Suspect in actress Himu's death held by RAB

Suspect in actress Himu's death held by RAB

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Friday arrested a man in connection with the death of popular actress Humaira Himu.

The arrested is Mohammad Ziauddin alias Rufi but the details regarding the arrest could not be known immediately, said RAB Media Wing Director Commander Khandakar Al Moin on Friday.

He said they are interrogating the man over the death of Humaira Himu. Detailed information in this connection will be made public later, he added.

Meanwhile, popular TV actress Humaira Himu has died but the cause of her death was not clear, according to Ahsan Habib Nasim, President of Drama Actors' Association. He confirmed the news of her death on Thursday evening.

Azizur Rahman, chief of Uttara (west) Police Station, said Humaira used to live at her own flat at Road No. 2 of Uttara Sector No. 10 in the capital.

They came to know that she committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her apartment and someone from her home brought her to Uttara's Bangladesh Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The cause of her death will be clear after an autopsy, OC Azizur added.

Humaira Himu was seen in many television dramas. Of those, DB, Sonaghat, Chairman Bari, Batighar and Shone Na Se Shone Na were very popular.

She also entered filmdom through the film, 'Amar Bondhu Rashed.' The plot of the film was based on the War of Liberation of 1971 and her acting in the film received aclaim.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Feasibility study for construction of chord line progressing
No blueprint can suppress ongoing movement: Rizvi
Blinken seeks pauses in Gaza war as Israeli troops claim advances
Time running out to prevent Gaza 'genocide': UN mandated experts
Suspect in actress Himu's death held by RAB
BNP leaders can't avoid blame for anarchy on Oct 28: Kamal
Total number of voters in BD now 11.96cr: EC
PM opens Agargaon-Motijheel section of Metro Rail today


Latest News
RMG workers-police clash in Ashulia, several injured
Couple among 5 family members burnt in N'ganj gas blast
Australia-England face off in crucial WC clash
Pakistan send New Zealand to bat
NZ vs PAK head-to-head in World Cup 2023
Son kills mother for drug money
Israel strikes ambulance in Gaza City, many reported killed
119 killed, over 100 injured in Nepal earthquake: police
Newly opened development projects to benefit both Bangladesh-India: PM
'What kind of political party are they?'
Most Read News
Himu commits suicide over love affair, addiction to gambling, says RAB
One held over death of actress Humaira Himu
Biden announces 74 Americans evacuated from Gaza
Fire at drug rehab centre in north Iran kills 27
Two die being hit by covered van in Ctg
Islami Andolan holds rally seeking fair election under national govt
Bomb under train compartment in Ishwardi, deactivated by RAB
Liton joins team in Delhi two days after returning home
Khasru shown arrested in police constable murder case
BNP leader Amir Khasru detained
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft