Saturday, 4 November, 2023, 11:46 AM
BNP leaders can't avoid blame for anarchy on Oct 28: Kamal

Published : Saturday, 4 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent


Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Friday said BNP's top leaders cannot avoid responsibility of creating anarchy on October 28.

"Top BNP leaders took a decision and on that decision, their activists attacked the Chief Justice's residence, judge's complex and women and killed police constable. So, they cannot escape the responsibility," he told journalists.
The Minister paid tributes on the  portraits of the four national leaders at the old central jail at Nazimuddin Road in the city.

"If they are not found guilty in the police investigation, then they will be acquitted. Otherwise, their names will be included in the charge sheet. They have given the call for hartal-blockade, they have held rallies. We have seen that.

Earlier, they kept their promises in the previous rallies. But on October 28, they started violence at the beginning of their rally," he added.

Kamal said, "Our women workers were, attacked while passing the Chief Justice's residence, to join the peace rally. When the police went to protect them, they also attacked the police. They also engaged in atrocities one after another and killed a policeman. They also attacked journalists."

Not only that they attacked police hospital and set fire to ambulance and vandalized other vehicles and valuables, the Minister said, adding that a policeman died in October 28 attack and another is fighting for life.

"If we review all issues, none who was present on that day can avoid responsibility of creating the horrible situation. On that day, they were supposed to stay at Nightingale intersection, but they took position in front of the Chief Justice's residence for the purpose of mounting the attack," he added.

The Minister, however, said those who were caught on video footage of the anarchy were being identified and added, "We installed many high quality cameras on the roads; they destroyed cameras on the day. Still, we have enough evidence."

Earlier in the morning, Awami League leaders paid their respects to four national leaders at Banani graveyard.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader led the central leaders. They offered munajat for the departed souls of four martyred national leaders.

On August 15, 1975, anti-independence domestic and foreign conspirators killed Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members.

Shortly after this, four national leaders who were close political associates of Bangabandhu were killed in Dhaka Central Jail.




