Saturday, 4 November, 2023, 11:45 AM
Total number of voters in BD now 11.96cr: EC

Published : Saturday, 4 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

According to the statistics of the Election Commission, the number of voters in the country now is 11,96,91,633.

EC Public Relations Director Md Shariful Alam revealed the information to the media on Thursday.

Of the total voters, 6,07,71,579 are male and 5,89,19,202 are female, he added.

Besides, 852 transgender voters have been incorporated under the category of the third gender in the list.

As part of the electoral process, the EC finalised the voter list and the updating process of voter list continued till September 14, 2023, the EC sources said.    �UNB




