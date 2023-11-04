Sixth batch of uranium arrives in Rooppur

The sixth consignment of uranium for the first unit of Rooppur Nuclear Power Project has arrived in Pabna's Rooppur under special security arrangement.Pabna Superintendent of Police Akbar Ali Munshi confirmed that the convoy carrying uranium entered the project area at 8:30 am on Friday.SP Akbar said the convoy carrying uranium left the capital in the morning and crossed Bangabandhu Bridge and reachedRooppur project area via Banpara in Natore and Dashuria in Pabna's Ishwardi.He added that law enforcement agencies were working to ensure tight security in view of the arrival of uranium. Besides, vehicular movement on the highway from Dhaka to Rooppur in the project area was suspended from 5am to 10am.However, traffic movement was restored when the uranium consignment entered the Rooppur project area, said the SP.Earlier on September 28, the first consignment of fuel for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Project arrived in Bangladesh. The next day, on September 29, fuel was taken to the project area under special security measures.The consignment was formally handed over in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Russian President Vladimir Putin through a video conference on October 5, marking Bangladesh's entry to the world's elite club of nuclear power producers. �UNB