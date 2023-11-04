Appeal against conviction takes 33 years for disposal due to backlog

Believe it or not an appeal filed against the five-year sentence took almost 33 years for disposal.ABM Abdus Samad, who was the manager of Chak Shahbazpur Farmers Cooperative Society of Kamarkhand Upazila of Sirajganj and a member of Jhaoil Union Parishad (UP), filed the appeal on July 3 in 1988. But, a High Court bench dismissed the appeal and upheld the lower court judgement on February 24 last year.The then HC bench comprising Justice Abu Zafar Siddique and Justice Md Shohrowardi dismissed the appeal and upheld the sentence.However, the HC bench commuted the sentencing periods saying that the appellant's incarceration period would be considered as the sentencing period.Penalties were waived on consideration of the time and financial cost involved in taking the necessary steps to collect the penalty more than the recoverable penalty awarded in the judgment.In its full copy of the judgement, which was released on September 21 this year, the HC bench said that 40 years have passed since the incident and 33 years since the appeal. The parties have been deprived of justice due to inordinate delay.Lawyers concerned said if the accused would have taken steps after securing bail, it would not have taken so many years to settle the appeal. There is a negligence on the part of the accused to keep in touch in order to dispose of the appeal, they added.According to the case statement, Abdus Samad was given Tk 6,000 on August 30 in 1978 for distribution among the farmers for the production of crops in view of the application made to the Kamarkhand Project Officer (IRDP). Samad distributed the money among farmers.Later, out of that money, Samad collected Tk 3,493 from farmers, but he deposited only Tk 796. He did not deposit the remaining Tk 2,697 despite repeated demands.On April 29 in 1981, the then Anti-Corruption Bureau filed a case against Abdus Samad with the Kamarkhand Police Station for embezzling the money.Elias Uddin, Inspector of the then Anti-Corruption Bureau, after conducting investigation submitted the charge sheet against Samad.The Rajshahi Divisional Special Judge Court on August 12 in 1987 sentenced Abdus Samad to five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fined him Tk 3,000, in default of payment, to suffer another three months of imprisonment.On July 3 in 1988, Samad, filed an appeal with the High Court against the judgment. The same year on November 9, the HC bench accepted the appeal for hearing.Accordingly, the High Court granted bail to Samad on January 23 in 1989 in the case. But, the paper book of the appeal was ready on February 3 in 2016 after receiving the case documents from lower court.Finally, the HC bench last year dismissed the appeal and came up with the aforesaid observations.Advocate Shaheen Ahmed appeared on behalf of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) while Advocate Abdul Hye Sarkar represented Samad.Shaheen Ahmed said the appeal could have been settled earlier if the accused contacted. ACC was initially not made a party to the appeal. Recently, the ACC took part in the hearing as a party when it took the initiative to settle old cases.Echoing the same view, Advocate Abdul Hye Sarkar, counsel for accused, said the accused did not contact with them after securing bail in the case.That's why the settlement of the case is delayed. However, the State party should have taken steps to settle the case, he added.