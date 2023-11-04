Video
C’wealth pre-poll observers’ team due this month: EC

Published : Saturday, 4 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140
Staff Correspondent


Chief Election Commi-ssioner Kazi Habibul Awal said, "A pre-election observation team of the Commonwealth will arrive in mid November to observe the upcoming national elections in Bangladesh."

Chief Election Commi-ssioner Kazi Habibul Awal told the Daily Observer on Friday.
He said, "The director of election monitoring from the Commonwealth contacted me to express their interest in sending a pre-assessment team during the third week of November."

"Once the pre-assessment team evaluates the situation, we anticipate the arrival of their delegation during the election," he added.

The Commonwealth has expressed interest in monitoring the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections in Bangladesh.

According to Election Commission (EC) sources, the pre-election observation team of the Commonwealth will be in Dhaka from November 19 to November 23.

In May, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called on Commonwealth Secretary General Baroness Patricia to deploy observers for the upcoming national elections during a meeting in London.

In preparation for the elections, the Election Commission has invited applications from foreign observers interested in monitoring the elections.

The deadline for international observers and media to submit their applications is set for Nov 21.

The commission has already contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to notify the embassies and high commissions in Dhaka about the invitation for applications.

The EC is preparing to announce the election schedule later this month, with the polls expected to be held in the last week of December or the first week of January.




