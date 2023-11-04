Video
Saturday, 4 November, 2023, 11:45 AM
Sunamganj Juba Dal leader held over cop’s death

Published : Saturday, 4 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent


The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested another suspect in the killing of Amirul Haque Parvez, a police constable, during the violent clashes stemming from the BNP's anti-government rally in Dhaka on Oct 28.

The arrestee, Ansar Uddin, is the president of Juba Dal's Sunamganj wing, according to the RAB. He was arrested in Sylhet on Friday, according to ANM Imran Khan, assistant director of RAB's Legal and Media Wing.
Sub-Inspector Masuk Miah of the Detective Branch's Mirpur division filed a case with Paltan Police Station against 164 people, including BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, over the death of Parvez, who was beaten to death on Oct 28.



