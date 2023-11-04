Video
Home Back Page

67 eminent citizens demand Fakhrul's immediate release

Published : Saturday, 4 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent


Sixty-seven eminent citizens have demanded the immediate release of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

In a statement on Friday, they said the nation is looking forward to establishing a democratic political society.
The eminent citizens said, "The arrest of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has jeopardized the peaceful, fair and participatory election process in the country."

The statement also said the release of Mirza Fakhrul can play an important role in avoiding conflict in politics and bringing back the practice of democratic norms.

"We think that Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is a firm believer in peaceful political activities," the letter added.

"We hope that by releasing him immediately, the government will pave the way for a peaceful, fair and participatory election," reads the statement.

Among the signatories of this statement are distinguished writer and language activist Badruddin Umar, former Bangladesh Bank governor Professor Salehuddin Ahmed, Professor Anu Muhammad, former VC of Dhaka University Dr Anwar Ullah Chowdhury, Professor Mahbubullah, and others.

On October 28, both the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami called rallies in the capital, which were marred by violence.
 
Many vehicles were torched, and two people were left dead, including a police constable.




