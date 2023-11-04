Video
New projects to benefit both Dhaka, New Delhi : PM

Published : Saturday, 4 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday said the newly opened three India-aided development projects will benefit the peoples of both Bangladesh and India alongside the people of this sub-region.

"Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I jointly inaugurated three development schemes on November 1 last. I hope these projects will benefit peoples of both the countries and the sub-region," she said.

The premier made this remarks when Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranab Verma paid a courtesy call on her at the latter's official residence  Ganabhaban here on Friday.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

The three projects are: the 12.24-km Akhaura-Agartala cross-border rail link, the Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line; and Unit - II of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant.

The PM thanked the Indian government and Narendra Modi for supporting Saima Wazed's candidacy as the World Health Organisation's (WHO) new regional director for South East Asia region for a five-year term beginning from 2024 in an election in India.

The election was held on November 1 and Saima Wazed, only daughter of Sheikh Hasina won it defeating the lone candidate from Nepal.

The prime minister said the general elections are approaching in both the countries.

"Both the countries should be mindful about each other's sensitivity," she said.

During the meeting, both of them expressed happiness about the state of bilateral relations and economic cooperations between the countries.

PM's ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin and PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin were present at the meeting.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

