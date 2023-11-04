Islami Andolon Bangladesh extends support to BNP

Islami Andolon Bangladesh has extended support to BNP- Jamaat's programme and asked the Awami League government to resign by November 10.The party's leader, Pir of Charmonai Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim, announced the support at a huge rally at Suhrawardy Uddyan on Friday.He said, "I declare support for all the peaceful programmes of the opposition parties, including the BNP, to demand the establishment of voting rights of the people and to bring down the illegal government."He asked the government to resign by November 10 and dissolve the national parliament and hand over power to a neutral government consisting of all registered and representative political parties.Rezaul Karim said that the president should initiate a national dialogue with all political parties by releasing all the top leaders including of BNP who have been imprisoned for political reasons within the next one week in order to resolve the existing political crisis.He said that if the government does not accept these demands, his party along with all agitating opposition parties, will declare bigger programmes.A large number of leaders, activists and followers of Islami Andolan Bangladesh gathered at Suhrawardy Uddyan.The Islamic party demands holding of the upcoming national election with the participation of all registered political parties.