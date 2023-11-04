Community Policing Day today

Community Policing Day-2023 will be celebrated across the country today (Saturday) with the theme 'Police-Janata Oikya Kori, Build Smart Bangladesh'.
All units of police have taken all-out preparations to celebrate the day. Programmes of Community Policing Day-2023 include rallies, discussion meetings and award giving to the best community policing members.
All Metropolitan Police, Range, District Police, Specialized Industrial Police, Highway Police, Railway Police units will celebrate the day.
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected]
, [email protected]
, [email protected]
, For Online Edition: [email protected]
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE] Developed & Maintenance by i2soft