Community Policing Day today

Community Policing Day-2023 will be celebrated across the country today (Saturday) with the theme 'Police-Janata Oikya Kori, Build Smart Bangladesh'.All units of police have taken all-out preparations to celebrate the day. Programmes of Community Policing Day-2023 include rallies, discussion meetings and award giving to the best community policing members.All Metropolitan Police, Range, District Police, Specialized Industrial Police, Highway Police, Railway Police units will celebrate the day.