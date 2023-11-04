Video
BNP-led forces must be resisted, defeated to protect democracy: Quader

Published : Saturday, 4 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said the BNP-led "communal forces" will have to be resisted and defeated to protect Bangladesh's democracy, the spirit of Liberation War and the country's independence.

Describing BNP as the main enemy of the nation, Quader said, "Once again the party (BNP) has announced a blockade to commit vandalism and arson violence."

Quader, also the road, transport and bridges minister, made the remarks after paying homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 this morning on the occasion of Jail Killing Day.

The Awami League's general secretary said, "24 journalists were brutally attacked on October 28. A policeman was killed, a hospital was attacked, and the chief justice's residence was attacked. They torched a parked bus, killing the sleeping helper inside."

"How is it repressive to arrest those who led these misdeeds?" Quader asked.

"How can they escape responsibility after committing such violence? Won't there be justice?" Quader said while talking to reporters.

Replying to a question from journalists about BNP's announcement of a 48-hour countrywide blockade from Sunday, the AL leader said, "They can announce as many blockades as they want. They (BNP) have already become tired."

About BNP Quader said, "Either they'll be in jail or be on the run. They will probably watch Hindi(Indian) serials."

Quader also accused BNP of hiring people to commit arson violence and vandalise vehicles on the road on behalf of them.

About the jail killing day, Quader said, "The November 3, 1975 killing of 4 national leaders were the continuation of the August 15 conspiracy (that killed Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family). Later, Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina was the main target of the grenade attack on August 21, 2004."

The ALo general secretary said the conspiracy of 1975 and post-1975 killings were perpetrated to avenge the defeat of 1971.

"That defeated force is repeatedly attacking the soul and spirit of the nation. They are spreading communal tension," said Quader

He accused BNP of harbouring this communal evil force.

"BNP is the trusted allies of those who committed the brutal killings in 1975. On October 28, it was proven again. And that's why they are the main enemies of the nation," he said.    �UNB




