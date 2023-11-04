Video
Home Back Page

Cop Killing Case

BNP leaders Khasru, Swapan put on 6-day remand

Published : Saturday, 4 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM

A Dhaka court has granted police six days to grill in custody BNP leaders Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Zahir Uddin Swapan over the killing of a police constable in clashes during the party's Oct 28 rally.

Metropolitan Magistrate Zaki Al Farabi passed the order after rejecting their bail pleas on Friday. Police sought their 10-day remand.

Khasru, who is also a lawyer, said in the hearing that the BNP is not a party so detached from the people that it will have to resort to criminal activities to push for its demand.
As many as 5 million leaders and activists of the party and its affiliates are accused in cases over false charges, which is unprecedented, according to him.

"These cases over violence aim to eliminate the BNP," he said.

After arresting Swapan, convenor of the party's media cell, at a house in Gulshan on Thursday, police detained Khasru, a member of its policymaking Standing Committee, in the same area after midnight.

Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas were arrested earlier in the case.

The other accused include Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

According to the case documents, thousands of BNP activists attacked the police officers on duty on Culvert Road in Paltan during the party's rally on Oct 28.    �bdnews24.com




