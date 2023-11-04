Int’l Seakeepers Society opens BD chapter with Enayetullah Khan as prez

The International Seakeepers Society, a non-profit organization working on the health of the world's oceans and climate, has launched its Bangladesh chapter, according to a communication received at Dhaka on Thursday.Enayetullah Khan, editor-in-chief of United News of Bangladesh and managing director of Cosmos Group, has been named as the president of the Bangladesh chapter."We have created a sub-chapter called International Seakeepers Society, Bangladesh," said Julian Chang, president of International SeaKeepers Society, Asia, announcing Khan's appointment as the president of Bangladesh chapter effective from October 20.This sub-chapter is a branch of the International Seakeepers Society, Asia and all matters arising from this sub-chapter will be adhered to and approved by International Seakeepers Society, Asia, wrote Julian Chang in his letter.Founded in 1998 the International SeaKeepers Society focuses on the health of the world's oceans and climate. �UNB