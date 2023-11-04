Case filed against 7 drivers for violating rules

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 3: The Bangabandhu Tunnel Authorities concerned on Wednesday night filed case against seven car drivers with Karnaphuli Police Station for racing cars, breaching traffic rules inside the newly inaugurated tunnel on October 30.M Jahangir Alam, Assistant Manager of Bangabandhu Tunnel Authority filed the case for violating the traffic rules after analysing the car race in CCTV footage.Meanwhile, CCTV camera found cars crossed the speed limit inside the Bangabandhu Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram on the very first day it was opened to traffic.The video went viral on social media which drew attention of people largely as it was shared multiple times by various Facebook pages. The authorities recovered the footage of the car racing on Sunday night.It was seen in the video footage that ten cars - five black, two red, one blue, one white, and one grey in colour were racing inside the tunnel, overtaking one another and performing stunts.Those car drivers entered the tunnel from the Anowara end.