Saturday, 4 November, 2023, 11:43 AM
Students must develop other skills alongside education: Mustafa Jabbar

Published : Saturday, 4 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar on Thursday said to progress in life students must develop other skills alongside traditional education.

"Class education is only a small part of building a career. To progress in life, one must develop other skills along with education. Among them, developing leadership qualities and communication skills are one of them," the minister said while speaking as a chief guest at a symposium titled "Leadership Skills for Smart Bangladesh."

The symposium was held on Thursday at the Dr. Mohammad Habibullah Conference Hall of Dhaka University in an initiative of Actionist Foundation.

Dr. Bernd Spanier, charge d'affairs of European Union Delegation to Bangladesh was present at the symposium as a special guest. The event was presided over by Actionist Foundation Founder and Executive Director A.N.M. Fakhrul Amin Farhad.

Mohiuddin Bhuiyan and Khadija Akhtar Urmi were responsible for conducting the program. Welcome speech was provided by Raisa Naser, Head of communication of the organisation.

Masud Khan, chairman of Unilever Consumer Care Limited said in the discussion, "We are guided by our mind. So our psychology has a lot of influence in our personal and professional life. That is why mental wellbeing is necessary for us. We have to overcome negativity and have a positive mindset."    �UNB




