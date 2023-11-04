Video
Helena Jahangir sent to jail

Published : Saturday, 4 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Court Correspondent

Convicted businessperson-turned-politician Helena Jahangir was sent to jail on Thursday after she surrendered before the trial court in a fraud case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain passed the order rejecting her bail prayer.

On March 20, the same court sentenced Helena Jahangir and four others to two years imprisonment in the fraud case filed with Dhaka's Pallabi Police Station.

Four other accused are: Hazera Khatun, general manager of Helena Jahangir's IPTV "Joyjatra Television"; Sanaullah Nuri, its coordinator; Qamruzzaman Arif, chief news editor and staff reporter Mahfuzur Rahman.

During the Day of Judgment, Helena and another accused were absent while three others were present.

The court fined them Tk 2,000 each, in default of which they will have to serve two months more in jail.

Earlier, the court recorded statements of 13 prosecution witnesses, including complainant in the case.

Joyjatra Television's Bhola district correspondent Abdur Rahman Tuhin filed the case on August 2 of 2021.

In the case, it was alleged that Helena took Tk 54,000 from Tuhin to appoint him as the Bhola correspondent of Joyjatra Television. As a correspondent, Abdur Rahman worked for several months but was not paid any salary. On the other hand, the television authorities took Tk 3,000 per month from him.

The law enforcers arrested Helena during a raid at her Gulshan residence in the capital on July 29 of 2021. She was released on bail in November that year.




