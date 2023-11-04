76 BNP men sued in N’ganj

NARAYANGANJ, Nov 3: A case was filed against 76 BNP men for arson attacks, vandalism and exploding cocktails in Siddhirganj under Sadar upazila.Officer-in-Charge of Siddhirganj Thana Golam Mostofa confirmed.Sub Inspector of the Thana Humayun Kabir filed the case last night as the plaintiff.Muhammad Giashuddin, president of Narayanganj district unit BNP, has been made the main accused in the subversive case.It was mentioned in the case that BNP men vandalized a few vehicles and exploded cocktails blocking the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Shanarpar and Shimrail area on Thursday afternoon, the last day of three day blockade enforced by BNP-Jamaat. �BSS