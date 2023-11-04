Extension of maternity leave commendable

Dear SirI wanted to express my appreciation for the recent unanimous passage of the Bangladesh Labour (Amendment) Bill, 2023, extending maternity leave for working women from 112 days to 120 days (or 16 weeks). This decision is a significant step towards gender equality in the workplace and underscores our commitment to the well-being of female workers.The flexibility provided by the amended maternity leave policy, allowing women to choose when to take their leave, is commendable. It respects the unique nature of each pregnancy and grants women the autonomy they deserve.The amendment easing the conditions for forming trade unions is another vital development, promoting better workplace relations and worker representation.This legislation reflects our government's dedication to protecting and enhancing the rights of female employees and the labour force. It also streamlines the justice system by allowing challenges to be made in the Appellate Division.This progressive legislation signifies our commitment to a more equitable and inclusive work environment and is a significant milestone for gender equality and labour rights.Tanjina Islam AneJatrabari, Dhaka