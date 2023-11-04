New LPG price hike hits consumers

The recent announcement by the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) for the increase in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has burdened consumers further against the backdrop of skyrocketing essential commodity prices.As per the new directive, consumers will have to pay an extra Tk 1.48 per kilogram of LPG due to rising international market prices. While this decision has not been welcomed with by the public, it is important to understand the reasons behind it and its implications.According to a report published in this daily on Friday, BERC Chairman stated, in a press conference, that the price hike is attributed to the surge in LPG prices in the international market. This global trend has forced the regulatory body to adjust prices accordingly. It is nothing but a reflection of the volatility and fluctuations that often affect commodity markets. International factors, including geopolitical events, supply and demand dynamics, and production costs, can all impact the price of LPG.The new LPG prices set by BERC will result in retail consumers paying Tk 1,381, including VAT, for a 12kg LPG cylinder, as opposed to the previous price of Tk 1,363. This price adjustment is proportionally applicable to other cylinder sizes, ranging from 5.5kg to 45kg. Moreover, "auto gas" prices, used for motor vehicles, have also seen a slight increase, rising to Tk 63.36 per litre, which reflects an additional cost of Tk 0.82 per litre.It's worth noting that the price of locally produced LPG, marketed by the state-owned LP Gas Company, will remain unchanged. This locally produced LPG accounts for less than 5.0 percent of the market share, which means that the majority of consumers will be affected by the international price fluctuations.LPG is an essential energy source for many households in Bangladesh, and this price hike will certainly affect people's daily lives and budgets. However, it's crucial to recognize that the government and regulatory bodies like BERC are faced with the challenging task of balancing the interests of consumers with the economic realities of the global market.Understanding the reality consumers could take some measures to mitigate the impact of these price increases. This includes optimizing LPG usage, practicing energy efficiency, and exploring alternative cooking and energy sources where possible. Additionally, it's essential for the government to consider policies that support affordable access to essential energy sources for the most vulnerable segments of the population.In conclusion, while the increase in LPG prices may come as an unwelcome development, it is a result of global market dynamics beyond our control. It's a reminder of the need for energy diversification, energy conservation, and support for vulnerable consumers. The government and regulatory bodies must strike a balance between addressing the economic realities of the global market and ensuring the welfare of their citizens. In the meantime, as consumers, it's important to adapt to these changes by embracing energy-efficient practices and exploring cost-effective alternatives.