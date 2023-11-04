Video
Saturday, 4 November, 2023
Op-Ed

Empower our youth to cut unemployment

Published : Saturday, 4 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
GBM Rubel Ahmmed

One-third of the country is youth. Among which the unemployment rate is 48 percent. Even though the education rate is increasing day by day, but the employment is not increasing according to the demand. As a result, the number of people migrating abroad has increased. Some of them are deciding to move abroad to support their family after not getting a job despite getting higher education in the society. Due to the increase in expatriate manpower in different countries, not everyone is getting employment.

As a result, the unemployment rate in the country has increased more than before. Recently published by Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) Labor Force Survey-2022 (LFS) has revealed the increase in the number of unemployed graduates. According to the survey, the number of bachelor's degree holders in the country increased from 11.2 in 2022. It stands at 12 percent. And about 8 lakh graduate degree holders are not currently employed. According to BBS statistics, the number of unemployed graduates has almost doubled in the last 5 years, from around 4 lakh in FY 2017. In fiscal year 2017, the unemployment rate was highest among higher secondary and equivalent education recipients.

On the other hand, in 2022, the rate was highest among graduates and equivalent education. According to the labor force survey of 2022, the overall labor force increased by 73.3 million last year and by 9.5 million in the last 5 years. The survey showed that the number of unemployed has decreased from 2.7 lakh to 25.8 lakh due to reduction in unemployment among the people having primary, secondary and higher secondary education. In 2022, the unemployment rate among high school passers was 8.87 percent and among those who completed secondary education was 2.82 percent.

Now the question - how to eliminate unemployment? After tertiary education, why are they not getting a government job? There is no end to the frustration and criticism in the society and the country.

The country will be freed from the curse of unemployment only by getting quality education. Youth should be entrepreneurial and financing oriented. All the youths should come forward with the slogan "Not job, but give job".

The government is implementing various initiatives for the priority of the youth with the aim of increasing youth employment and entrepreneurship in the field of agriculture. The government is prioritizing youth development in national policies and programs under the Sustainable Development Goals. Not only that, the current government is successfully implementing the 2030 agenda by utilizing youth power. Currently, the National Service Program has been launched to make the unemployed youth work and the innovative talented youth has been given priority in the current ministerial council. He created a milestone in youth development in Bangladesh by launching 'Youth Innovation Fund-2015' to encourage youth in innovation.
 
Also, to eliminate youth unemployment, it is important to implement the following steps undertaken by the government to develop their capacity and skills:

1. Eliminate unemployment by prioritizing youth empowerment; 2. Taking the opinion of the youth in formulating the national budget and increasing the allocation for them; 3. Determining youth budget spending sectors in consultation with youth; 4. Adopting a more realistic action plan to improve skills; 5. Taking initiatives to create more employment for the youth; 6. To provide one stop service to eliminate harassment of youth; 7. Providing more opportunities for women entrepreneurs; 8. Formation of youth department to speed up administrative work; 9. Providing interest free loans to unemployed youth for innovative work and 10. Creating new jobs.
 
By adopting these steps, Bangladesh will be freed from the curse of unemployment and will prosper with the progress of youth. Through youth empowerment it is possible to create and initiate self-reliant entrepreneurship of the youth. If the youth is properly empowered, their leadership will be developed, democratic practice will be given and this country will be a smart Bangladesh free from hunger, poverty, unemployment, 100% educated and prosperous. With the hands of youth, this country will move forward on the highway of development....

The writer is  Youth MP, Jamalpur-3, Bangladesh Youth Mock Parliament




