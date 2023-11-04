Make marginalised people aware of our legal aid programmes

Legal aid means a system of providing legal support to the people who are financially disadvantaged to carry their legal issues in court and outside of the court. The people who are unable to get justice because of poverty, monetary insolvency or other socio-economic conditions can come under the umbrella of legal aid. In our country, most of the people are not familiar with the term legal aid even if it is one of the free services provided by the government. People fear of filling suits to seek justice because appointing an advocate and other things related to the case is costly. The scenario should be different because it is the right of an ordinary individual to get legal aid ensured by laws of Bangladesh.Legal aid ensured in different international instruments. Universal Declaration of Human Rights, 1948, International Convention on Civil and Political Rights, 1966, European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, 1950, and some other instruments recognized legal aid as a human right.The Constitution of Bangladesh says that all citizens are entitled to equal protection under the law and are equal before the law but the truth is far more different in reality. Many people lack of resources and other necessary logistical support to obtain the necessary assistance from the justice system. As a result, poor people frequently find themselves defenseless on the occasion of getting justice. There is not a single Article in the Constitution that expressly or formally recognizes legal aid. However, the preamble's goal of a socialist society might be connected to the idea of legal aid. Article 14 of the constitution says that it shall be the fundamental responsibility of the state to emancipate backward sectors of society from all forms of exploitations and Article 35(3) ensures a speedy and fair trial. Analyzing these provisions, it can be said again that the constitution ensured the basis of the legal aid but did not confirm it directly.The government of Bangladesh introduced Legal Aid Services Act 2000 to ensure access to justice to the poor people.Under section 3 of this Act, the government established National Aid Service Organizations (NLASO) for the application of the legal aid program. Apart from this, the Legal Aid Rules, 2001 was also enacted but after some years Legal Aid Rules, 2014 introduced by repealing the previous one.NLASO offers a range of legal services, including free legal advice, attorneys to represent in the court, and attorney fees. The mediator's or arbitrator's fees, free certified copies of orders, judgments, the cost of a paper advertisement in CR case, and any further help needed with the cost of the cases. It generally provides legal aid services in civil, criminal, family, appeal and others matters. As NLASO provides all expenses of the cases and for that the lawyer cannot make demand for any further charges from the client.To formally lay out the requirements and eligibility criteria for receiving legal aid, the Legal Aid Service Rules 2014 came into action. Under 2(1) of rule says that anyinsolvent or economically insolvent person whose annual income is less than 1.5 lakhs for legal aid in Supreme Court and one lakh taka for legal aid in anyother Court. On the other hand, according to the rule if the recipients are liberation fighters,then the income requirement is less than1.5 lakh taka and any workerwhose annual income is less than 1 lakh taka.Rule 2(2) of Legal Aid Service Rules2014 establishes that some vulnerable people will be eligible for legal aid including women and children who have experienced physical or sexual abuse, people with disabilities, individuals receiving old age allowance, insolvent widows, abandoned or distressed women, etc.Apart from this, the Code of Civil Procedure 1908 which talks about pauper suits where legal help can be connected. Here, pauper meanswhen a person does not possess sufficient ability to pay the fee prescribed by law for the plaint or by fulfilling other requirements then that person need not to pay the fees.The legal aid administration system is decentralized where national and district-level activities are involved. There is a national legal aid board at the national level and district-level aid committees at the district level to deal with legal aid matters. Also, this system hasits own panel of lawyers for providing legal aid. Apart from them, there are non-governmental organizations (NGOs) like BLAST, BRAC, and HRC who provide legal help to the needed people freely.The legal aid service can be more effective by addressing some issues. The district legal aid office needs to be in same premises of the district and sessions judge which can make easy for the aid seeker to communicate. Also, the meetings of the authorities need to be increased as the number of meeting seemed less comparison with number of legal aid applications.The reason of not getting that much popularity of legal aid in our country is that people lack knowledge about this crucial service because of their unconsciousness. A person's level of self-awareness can influence their willingness and ability to seek justice for themselves or others.The justice system relies on the active participation and advocacy. It suggests that if someone does not assert or pursue their right to justice, the justice system might not necessarily take action on its own to deliver justice. Apart from this principle, governments and NGOs have to work together to spread awareness about legal aid services through a variety of strategies and initiatives.To improve awareness of legal aid services in Bangladesh need to conduct public awareness campaigns, especially in rural areas, and provide information through community leaders and local institutions. Collaboration between legal aid organizations, government agencies, and civil society can make this service effective and sustainable.The writer is an LL.B. student, Department of Law, World University of Bangladesh