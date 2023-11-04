When will BNP abandon politics of violence, killing and arson?

Will BNP abandon the politics of violence, killing and arson? This is the question as well as the title of the present article! BNP has already been identified as a terrorist organization. There is no way to avoid the Canadian court's verdict, even though many in Bangladesh are hesitant to admit it because of their party affiliations.The news is now known to the people that the Canadian court has declared BNP as a terrorist organization for the fifth time. In this regard, Justice Henry S Brown of Canadian Federal Court observed, "In my respectful view, the Officer's conclusion [the findings of a senior immigration officer] that he had reasonable grounds to believe that the BNP was, is, or will be engaged in terrorism is reasonable; it is supported by the evidence having regard to the broad definition of terrorism under Canadian law ." The observation was obtained from the Canadian federal court's website.A BNP activist named Mohammad Jypsed Ibne Haque sought political asylum in Canada but was rejected by the country's federal court. According to the court, the BNP man has been associated with a group which was trying to overthrow democratic government of Bangladesh through violence and terrorism. The verdict quoted CBSA National Security Screening Division's observation, "The applicant indicated that the BNP is a 'party that uses armed struggle or violence to reach political objectives.' He specified that when there is a strike, the party uses ammunitions and arms. The BNP, like the opposition party, 'uses arms like a war. They use hand bombs, pistols, and big swords ...""Regarding the BNP's engagement in acts of subversion or terrorism, the Officer cites several reports, news articles and studies, as well as 'general information' found online on Wikipedia. The Officer acknowledges searching for and finding this general information on the internet by using the search term 'Bangladesh nationalist party terrorist acts' �"The observation of the Canadian court has been further proved on October 28, 2023 rally of BNP. On this day the BNP started terrorist attacks right from the place of their rally. However, while seeking permission to hold the rally on 28th, the BNP leadership had promised the Dhaka Metropolitan Police that the rally would be 'peaceful'. But in reality it was seen that the leaders and workers of BNP become violent. They were engaged in terrorist activities. At one point they jumped with sticks on a policeman on duty like senseless madmen and started beating him severely. This terrorist activity of BNP after their promise of peaceful rally can be explained in terms of Francois Bafoil's formulation. A Professor of "Political Economy of Energy Transitions" Fran�ois Bafoil has found parallels between "hallucination" and the politics of destruction e.g. terrorist activity. Was the BNP leadership's assurance of holding a peaceful rally misleading or a "hallucination"?The law and order enforcers were already on alert for the BNP rally. CCTV cameras were installed in and around the entire area. As a result, everything that happened was captured on CCTV video.In a video, the said policeman can be seen lying unconscious on the pavement. Some came out from a side street and one started beating with a stick with terrible cruelty the helpless, injured policeman lying on the ground. The unfortunate policeman was waving weakly. That is, he is still alive. Immediately many others came running with sticks and started beating the policeman brutally. The scene of a man who is frozen like crazy is unbearable! But there was no hesitation or kindness among the attackers (activists of BNP). There are few people who could not hold back tears after seeing the scene on the television screen where BNP-Jamaat workers brutally killed Dhaka Metropolitan Police Constable Amirul Islam Parvez. Parvez's father Sekander Ali Mollah was a brave freedom fighter. It is surprising to think that the son of a brave freedom fighter of independent Bangladesh has to die in the hands of the leaders and workers of BNP!In another video, many activists of BNP are beating the policeman who fell on the ground with sticks. Some are repeatedly hit in the face with pieces of brick. Kicking up on the body. Those who brutally beat the policeman with sticks and chopsticks are from the political society of Bangladesh. These people who go on a frenzy of violence are a part of the society in which we live. They are leaders and workers of BNP-Jamaat. It's hard to think, these cruel people belong to our society! How dangerous is the society in which such inhuman people roam! That thought makes us scared and upset!On Saturday 28 October 2023, the leaders and workers of the party went crazy with violence in various places of the capital. Meanwhile, the party's leaders and activists attacked the police, Ansar and other members of the law enforcement agencies who were responsible for maintaining peace and order. Two people including a policeman were killed while on duty. An Ansar member who was seriously injured later died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. At least 300 people, including one shot, were injured in clashes of BNP-Jamaat activists in various areas including Kakrail, Motijheel, Moghbazar, High Court Mor, Vijaynagar and Arambagh from morning to evening. Among them are 41 policemen and 18 journalists. During the clash, at least half a dozen vehicles were set on fire and two dozen vehicles vandalized by political miscreants in Kakrail police box and other places.Meanwhile, a Balaka Paribahan bus was set on fire on the Malibagh flyover on the afternoon of the rally. In a video footage of the bus fire, Jubo Dal leader Rabiul Islam Nayan is seen walking around the side of the bus wearing a bullet-proof vest. The bullet proof jacket has 'Press' written on it. He has a stick in his hand and surrounded by several young people. The violent activities of the activists of BNP continued even, during their 72 hour country-wide blockade i.e. 31 October, 01 and 02 November.The politics of BNP-Jamaat in Bangladesh can be explained according to the way Professor Francois Bafoil of 'Political Economy of Energy Transition' explained the activities of USSR, Poland's PiS Party and Islamic State in his book 'The Politics of Destruction'. In the social sciences, terrorist activities are explained through psychoanalytic methods. Hosts of terrorism-based politics destroy references to 'space and time' (as exemplified by the 21 August grenade attack by the BNP-Jamaat alliance); Instead, the masterminds of the terrorist groups explain the events with whatever they like.The same can be observed in the case of BNP, which has been termed as a terrorist organization by Canadian courts. By denying their committed terrorist activities and reproducing them in other ways, which align more closely with the wishes of the visionary (e.g. the London leader of the BNP). A "hallucination" (which means illusion or delusion) therefore has much in common with the politics emanating from terrorists. After this analysis we can come to the conclusion that, like in the past BNP will not give up their current incendiary politics. For this they will find different explanations and support for their false data-based interpretations within the country and in the international arena as well. As UNHCR is providing misinformation and misrepresenting the terrorist activities committed by BNP-Jamaat on 28 October 2023! In this situation, BNP-Jamaat should be unmasked by bringing the truth to the public.The writer is Director, Centre for South Asian Studies, Dhaka; Former Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences and Former Chairman, Department of Political Science, Jagannath University.