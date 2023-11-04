Eight murdered in seven districts

Eight people have been murdered in separate incidents in seven districts- Dinajpur, Pirojpur, Barishal, Kishoreganj, Narayanganj, Gazipur and Lalmonirhat, in recent times.DINAJPUR: An elderly man and his wife were hacked to death by their opponents in Hili area of the district on Thursday.The deceased were identified as Atiar Munshi, 73, a resident of Munshipara Village of Hili under Hakimpur Upazila, and his wife Jahanara Begum, 65.Police, however, arrested three people in the incident. The arrested persons are: deceased Atiar's uncle Lutfar Munshi, Lutfar's wife Mehenigar and Shahidul Islam Khaja Munshi, residents of the same area.According to police and local sources, Atiar Rahman was cutting a branch of a tree near his house in the morning. Meanwhile, a quarrel started with his uncle Lutfar Munsi.At one stage, Lutfar Munshi and his family members attacked on Atiar Rahman and his wife. They were seriously injured at that time.Later on, local people rescued them and admitted to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, where both of them succumbed to their injuries in the afternoon while undergoing treatment there.Being informed, police recovered the bodies.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hakimpur Police Station (PS) Abu Sayem confirmed the incident, adding that legal action is under process in this regard.PPIROJPUR: A housewife was killed by her husband over family feud on Thursday at their rental house in the district town.The incident took place in Masimpur area behind Directorate of Youth Development office in the town in the evening.The deceased was identified as Mst Lizu Begum, 35, wife of Md Reazul Islam 40, a resident of the area.Police and local sources said Lizu had an altercation with her husband Reazul, son of Md Shurab Sheikh of the area over family issues in the evening. At one stage of the altercation, Reazul stabbed his wife with a sharp weapon, which left her critically injured.Locals then rescued the injured and rushed her to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital, where on-duty doctor Sakil Sarwar declared the woman dead.Being informed, police recovered the body.However, the deceased's husband went into hiding soon after the killing.Pirojpur Sadar PS OC Abir Mohammad Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that a murder case was filed in the PS in this connection and the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused.BARISHAL: A housewife was allegedly killed by her husband in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.The incident took place in Kalna Village of the upazila.The deceased was identified as Khadiza Begum, 35, wife of Naeem Mallick, a resident of the area. She was the daughter of Shahjahan Chawkider of Koyaria Village under Kalkini Upazila of Madaripur District.The deceased's brother Ruhul Amin said Khadiza Begum got married with Naeem Mallick, son of Badha Mallick of Kalna Village in Gournadi Upazila, about 12 years back. Naeem often used to torture Khadiza, mother of two children, over various issues since the marriage. However, Naeem got involved in an extramarital affair with a woman of Barishal recently.After knowing the matter, Khadiza protested his illegal relationship. Following this, Naeem killed her on Wednesday night and then, hanged her body from the ceiling to cover up the situation as a matter of suicide. Naeem, later, went into hiding.Denied the allegation, Naeem's elder brother Sentu Mallick said Khadiza hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house at night. Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Gournadi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Khadiza dead.Being informed, police recovered the body on Thursday morning and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Sub-Inspector (SI) of Gournadi Model PS Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.KISHOREGANJ: A local BNP leader, who was injured reportedly by a tear gas shell fired by police to disperse party activists in Bhairab Upazila of the district amid the party's three-day countrywide blockade programme, died in a hospital on Tuesday night.The deceased was identified as Md Ashique Mia, 50, a member of Ward No. 7 of BNP's Bhairab Municipality Unit.He died while undergoing treatment at Jahurul Islam Medical College and Hospital in Bajitpur Upazila of the district, said Rafiqul Islam, the president of Bhairab Upazila Unit of the BNP.He also alleged that police fired tear gas shells at BNP activists in Durjoy Mor area during a clash on Tuesday, leaving several activists injured.Among them, Ashique was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, where he died at night.Bhairab PS OC Maksudul Alam said they were informed about the death matter.However, the law enforcers are trying to find out the actual reason behind the death, the OC added.NARAYANGANJ: A woman was beaten to death by her brother over trivial matter in Araihazar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.The deceased was identified as Nasima Akhter, a resident of Mordasadi area under Mahmudpur Union in the upazila.It was known that Nasima Akhter had an altercation with her brother-in-law Nargis over a trivial matter in the house at around 9 am. At one stage of the quarrel, her brother Rabiullah started beating Nasima mercilessly, leaving her seriously injured.Three other family members were also injured at that time as they came forward to save Nasima.Later on, the injured were rescued and taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where Nasima succumbed to her injuries at night while undergoing treatment there.Being informed, police recovered the body.Araihazar PS OC Ahsan Ullah confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed with the PS in this regard and the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused.GAZIPUR: A worker, who was shot during a clash between Readymade garment workers and policemen at Bhogra Bypass in the district on Monday, died at a hospital in the afternoon.The deceased worker was identified as Md Rasel Hawlader, 25, son of Abdul Hanna under Sadar Upazila in Jhalakati District. He worked as electrician at Design Express Garments in Maleker Bari area.Workers of several readymade garment factories were demonstrating for the seventh consecutive day on Monday demanding a minimum basic salary of Tk 23,000.They allegedly vandalised several factories and brought out a procession on Dhaka-Mymenshingh Highway at around 9 am for their demand.During that time, police rushed to the scene, and a chase and counter-chase took place between the garment workers and policemen in the area.To bring the situation under control police opened fire at around 11 am, leaving Rasel bullet-injured.The injured was then rescued and taken to Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital in Tongi. He was, later, shifted to the DMCH as his condition deteriorated further.Later on, Rasel was declared dead by the on-duty doctor at the DMCH at around 3 pm, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the DMCH morgue for an autopsy.They have informed the matter to the PS concerned, the DMCH Police Outpost in-charge added.LALMONIRHAT: A Sramik League activist was killed in a clash between the activists of BNP and Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies during the nationwide dawn-to-dusk hartal at Mahendranagar in Sadar Upazila of the district recently.Lalmonirhat Sadar PS OC Omar Farooq said the deceased was identified as Jahangir Hossain, 50, an activist of Gokunda Unit Sramik League and son of Azizar Rahman of the area.Quoting the witnesses, the OC said leaders and activists of AL and its associate bodies brought out a procession protesting the daylong hartal. When the procession reached Burirbazar Mosque area of Mahendranagar Union, police obstructed them.Some BNP men during that time started throwing bricks targeting police and AL men, triggering a chase and counter chase between two groups.At one stage, some BNP men beat up Jahangir and stabbed him with a sharp weapon, leaving him critically injured.Jahangir was then taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Two other AL activists, who were also injured during that time, are now undergoing treatment at the hospital.No complaint has been lodged yet and additional police personnel were deployed in the town to avoid further untoward incident, said the OC.Lalmonirhat District AL General Secretary Matiar Rahman said that BNP men vandalised AL men's shops and attacked the ruling party men, killing AL activist Jahangir and injuring two others.