Saturday, 4 November, 2023, 11:42 AM
Home Countryside

Published : Saturday, 4 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Our Correspondent

Advance date juice extraction begins at Bagha

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Nov 3: After shaving of date trees two weeks back, the extraction of advance date juice has begun in Bagha Upazila of the district.

There are 2,000 agriculture families in the upazila, having 2,000 date tree gardens. These date trees are along roads, rail lines, fallow lands, land isles and home premises.

An extractor can collect juice from 50-55 trees in a day. Some 2,500 extractors are taking preparation to collect date juice. In 120 days, an extractor can make 20-25 kilogram molasses from juice of a single tree.

A local of Kalidaskhalichar of Chakrajapur Union in the middle of the Padma River Sheikh Abdus Salam said, date trees make no harm to other crops. Date trees don't need any extra care for growing up. Without any rearing, these grow up in jungles and bushes.

An extractor of Paani Kumrah Village of Monigram Union Abul Hossain said, "In the winter season, I come here for four months to collect date juice from different areas in Arani, Bagha, Monigram, Gorgori, Pakuria, and Bausa unions. I take per tree at Tk 100-150 for four months. I prepare molasses from date juice and sell in markets."

Bagha Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiullah Sultan said, "We are advising farmers for planting date trees."

If farmers plant date trees on fallow lands, then after meeting the country's demand, foreign currency can be earned by exporting date molasses, he added.




