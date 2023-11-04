Video
Home Countryside

Eight shops burnt at Patgram

Published : Saturday, 4 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Our Correspondent


LALMONIRHAT, Nov 3: At least eight shops were gutted by fire in Patgram Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The incident took place at Baura Bazar under Baura Union of the upazila at around 3 am.
It was known that the fire broke out in a grocery store at Baura Bazar at around 3 am and spread to adjacent shops instantly.
Locals tried to put out the fire and informed the fire service.

On information, two units of Patgram and Hatibandha Fire Stations rushed in and brought the fire under control after an hour of frantic effort.

Patgram Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Mofidar Rahman said the fire might have started from electrical short circuit.




