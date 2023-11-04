Video
Home Countryside

Three killed in road mishaps in Chattogram, Chuadanga

Published : Saturday, 4 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143
Our Correspondents

Three people were killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Chattogram and Chuadanga, on Thursday and Friday.

CHATTOGRAM: Two passengers of a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw were killed and another was injured after being run over by a covered van on Bayezid Link Road under Sitakunda Upazila in the district on Friday.

The accident took place in Faujdarhat Banglabazar Bypass area early in the morning.

The deceased were identified as Monir, 50, hailed from Brahmanpara in Cumilla District; and Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, 40, from Shahajanpur Upazila in Bogura.

According to police and local sources, a covered van ran over the auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction in that area. The auto-rickshaw driver and two passengers were seriously injured at that time.

The injured were then rescued by locals and taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the two dead.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Faujdarhat Police Outpost In-charge Masud Rana confirmed the incident.

CHUADANGA: A truck driver was killed in a road accident in Alamdanga Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The accident took place in Ruakuli Village on the Chuadanga-Alamdanga road of the upazila at around 11 pm.

The deceased was identified as Sohel, 36, son of Mohammad Ali resident of Gobindapur Village under the upazila.
   
Quoting the locals, Munshiganj Police Outpost In-Charge Sub-Inspector (SI) Usuf Ali said a seedy truck was going towards Alamdanga from Chuadanga at night.

On the way, the truck hit the wall of a house of one Mokhlesur Rahman beside the road after losing its control over the steering, which left the truck driver Sohel seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Sohel dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

A case was filed with Alamdanga Police Station in this connection, the SI added.




